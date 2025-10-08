Left Menu

Strategic Planning Underway for Ghatsila Assembly Bypoll

A high-level meeting was conducted in Jharkhand to prepare for the Ghatsila Assembly bypolls set for November 11. Following the death of MLA Ramdas Soren, senior officials discussed strategies to ensure elections are peaceful and fair. Emphasis was placed on coordination and security checks.

Jamshedpur | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:58 IST
A pivotal meeting took place in East Singhbhum, Jharkhand, focusing on the forthcoming Ghatsila Assembly bypolls. The deliberations, convened at the Uranium Corporation of India Limited's auditorium, aimed to strategize for the upcoming November 11 election.

Chaired by DIG Anuranjan Kispotta, the meeting saw attendance from top administrative and police officials, including East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi. Discussions concentrated on securing a peaceful and transparent election process in light of recent developments.

In the wake of MLA Ramdas Soren's passing, officials emphasized vigilance. Measures were urged to curb illicit activities across border areas, highlighting the need for rigorous patrolling to prevent the movement of contraband and ensure electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

