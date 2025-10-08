Naxalites Defect: A New Dawn in Bastar

In a remarkable turn of events, 16 Naxalites, including those with substantial bounties on their heads, have surrendered in Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh. The decision to abandon the Maoist ideology comes amid increasing dissatisfaction with the violence and exploitation perpetrated by the group against local tribals.

Senior police officials reported that the defectors, including high-ranking cadres, cited the 'hollow' promises of Maoist leaders and the group's oppressive tactics as their reasons for seeking a peaceful path. The thoughtful decision by these individuals signifies a meaningful shift towards peace, education, and development in the region.

This move is not only crucial for the surrendered individuals and their families but also serves as a testament to the growing public support and the effective rehabilitation policies implemented by the government. So far, 1,837 Maoists have laid down arms in the Bastar Range, signaling a possible future of sustained peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)