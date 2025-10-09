Supreme Court Allows Judicial Officers Entry as District Judges

The Supreme Court announced a landmark judgement allowing judicial officers, who have completed seven years of advocacy before joining the bench, to be considered for district judge positions reserved for members of the bar.

In delivering the ruling, the court highlighted the need for a dynamic interpretation of the Constitution, emphasizing that a rigid approach could stifle judicial excellence.

With the verdict's potential impact on judicial recruitment, state governments, in consultation with high courts, have been directed to amend relevant rules within three months to align with the judgement.

