UK to Empower Troops with New Drone Defense Powers

In response to escalating threats from unidentified drones, Britain is drafting new legislation allowing troops to shoot down such devices at military bases, Defence Minister John Healey is set to announce on Monday.

This move, driven by the increasing tension with Russia, follows recent incidents involving drones crossing the Polish border and Russian jets violating Estonian airspace. The initiative aims to address growing security concerns over drones disrupting European airspace, often attributed to Russia, despite Moscow's denials.

The Telegraph reported that while these new powers will initially be limited to military sites, there is potential for extension to areas including airports. Currently, the military employs counter-drone technology for tracking and diverting drones, but the new proposal would allow soldiers to shoot them on sight under less restricted circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)