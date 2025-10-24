Seamless Transition: Darbar Move Preparations in Full Swing

In preparation for the bi-annual Darbar Move, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led a high-level meeting to streamline arrangements for the upcoming shift of the capital from Srinagar to Jammu, scheduled for November 1 and 2.

This tradition, recently resumed after a suspension in 2021, focuses on minimizing public disturbance and ensuring secure, efficient transfer of administrative machinery.

Abdullah emphasized coordination among the police, civil administration, and relevant agencies, directing the J&K Road Transport Corporation and Traffic Department to provide additional transport, while also addressing residential and essential service provisions for employees.

