Seamless Transition: Darbar Move Preparations in Full Swing

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviewed plans for the upcoming Darbar Move, ensuring smooth coordination and security during the capital's shift from Srinagar to Jammu. This bi-annual tradition resumes post-2021 suspension, prioritizing efficient transport, residential arrangements, and essential services for administrative continuity during the winter transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the bi-annual Darbar Move, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led a high-level meeting to streamline arrangements for the upcoming shift of the capital from Srinagar to Jammu, scheduled for November 1 and 2.

This tradition, recently resumed after a suspension in 2021, focuses on minimizing public disturbance and ensuring secure, efficient transfer of administrative machinery.

Abdullah emphasized coordination among the police, civil administration, and relevant agencies, directing the J&K Road Transport Corporation and Traffic Department to provide additional transport, while also addressing residential and essential service provisions for employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

