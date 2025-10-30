Political Tensions Erupt Over Shimla Mayor's Term Extension

The Shimla Municipal Corporation's monthly meeting witnessed tensions as BJP councillors protested the extension of mayoral terms sanctioned by the Himachal Pradesh government.

BJP members urged adherence to the 2016 roster, stipulating two-and-a-half-year terms for the mayor and deputy mayor. Some Congress councillors echoed discontent with the government's unilateral decision.

While BJP councillors sought immediate elections, Congress members advocated for a female mayor, given the council's composition. Mayor Surinder Chauhan promised to relay these sentiments to the government for a decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)