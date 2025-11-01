Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives on Karhal Road
A tragic accident on Karhal road resulted in the deaths of two individuals when a speeding van overturned. Ten others sustained injuries. The vehicle veered off due to steering failure. The victims were returning from a condolence visit. An investigation is underway.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Karhal road, two people were killed, and ten others injured when a speeding van overturned, allegedly due to a steering failure, police reported. The accident occurred as the victims were returning from a condolence visit to a family gathering.
The Circle Officer, Anvesh Kumar, stated that the crash happened when the van veered into a roadside pit, causing the fatalities of Neeraj, aged 32, and Harishchandra, aged 55. Local residents immediately rushed to the scene to assist in rescuing the injured passengers.
The victims' bodies have been transported to the district hospital for post-mortem examinations. Those injured have been admitted to a hospital in Sirsa Ganj for necessary medical treatment. Law enforcement is actively investigating the incident to determine more details about the crash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
