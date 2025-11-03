Farooq Abdullah Demands Action on Pending Files and Statehood Restoration
Former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah criticizes Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for delaying crucial government files and calls for swift restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the governance issues and focus on the region's development.
- Country:
- India
In a stern statement on Monday, National Conference President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah accused Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of stagnating government progress by withholding important files.
Addressing reporters, Abdullah criticized Sinha's management, asserting, "Scores of files are with him and they are not moving," and called for restoration of statehood. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend to Jammu and Kashmir's situational challenges and ensure implementation of business rules.
The former chief minister exhorted for unity to facilitate the region's development, expressing optimism about potential statehood restoration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi's Reverent Visit to Patna Sahib Gurdwara
Prime Minister Modi to Grace Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee
Prime Minister Modi's Chhattisgarh Visit: Celebrating Statehood and Unveiling Transformational Projects
Prime Minister Modi's Reverent Return to Udupi's Sacred Grounds
Prime Minister Modi's Spiritual Sojourn: A Historic Visit to Udupi's Sri Krishna Math