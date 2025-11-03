Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Demands Action on Pending Files and Statehood Restoration

Former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah criticizes Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for delaying crucial government files and calls for swift restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the governance issues and focus on the region's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-11-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 15:12 IST
In a stern statement on Monday, National Conference President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah accused Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of stagnating government progress by withholding important files.

Addressing reporters, Abdullah criticized Sinha's management, asserting, "Scores of files are with him and they are not moving," and called for restoration of statehood. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend to Jammu and Kashmir's situational challenges and ensure implementation of business rules.

The former chief minister exhorted for unity to facilitate the region's development, expressing optimism about potential statehood restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

