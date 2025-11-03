Tensions Flare in Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Three Palestinians were killed in Gaza by Israeli forces, igniting tensions in an already volatile ceasefire situation, as reported by local health authorities. The incident involved individuals allegedly crossing restricted zones, prompting the Israeli military to respond forcefully.

The deaths, including a woman, add to a challenging period marked by accusations of ceasefire breaches from both Israel and Hamas. Observers note ongoing hostilities, such as house demolitions, despite the agreements designed to halt violence.

Though the ceasefire, effective since October 10, has stabilized the region somewhat, enabling aid and troop withdrawals, violence persists. Israel and Hamas confront each other over mutual accusations of violations, muddying the fragile peace efforts underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)