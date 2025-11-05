Lula Faces Political Heat Amid Brazil's Deadliest Police Raid

The aftermath of Brazil's deadliest police raid is unfolding with significant political ramifications for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The operation in Rio de Janeiro, which led to 121 deaths, has not only raised international human rights concerns but also highlighted domestic divides on crime and security.

President Lula, speaking at the U.N. climate conference COP30, criticized the 'disastrous' raid, denouncing it as unwarranted mass violence. Though his administration seeks to maintain distance from the operation, widespread public backing complicates the political landscape and poses a challenge to his leadership and reelection campaign.

In an interesting twist, support for the police action remains high domestically, with polls indicating strong approval, particularly in Rio. As the political right capitalizes on these sentiments, Lula must navigate demands for greater security while addressing international calls for investigations and reforms in police practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)