Clashes Erupt in Key Ukrainian Towns Amid Ongoing Conflict

Russia's defence ministry reported active combat with Ukrainian forces in Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Kupiansk. The conflicts include central Pokrovsk and its industrial zones. Russia also executed overnight strikes targeted at Ukrainian energy and transport infrastructure.

According to recent reports, Russian forces are actively engaged in combat with Ukrainian troops in the towns of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Kupiansk. The fighting is notably intense in Pokrovsk's central areas and its western industrial zone, as confirmed by the Russian Defence Ministry.

News agencies have quoted the ministry, highlighting the strategic importance of these locations amidst the ongoing military conflict. The situation remains tense as both sides continue to vie for control.

Additionally, Russia has conducted new overnight strikes focusing on Ukrainian energy and transport infrastructure, further escalating the conflict and impacting the region's stability.

