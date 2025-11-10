Tragedy in Khajuri Khas: Arrest in Child Murder Case
A man named Shaka was arrested for allegedly murdering a two-year-old boy in Khajuri Khas, Delhi. The child went missing on October 3 and was found dead near a CRPF camp. Shaka confessed during interrogation, citing an argument with the child's parents as the motive.
- Country:
- India
A man identified as Shaka, 40, has been arrested for allegedly murdering a two-year-old boy near a CRPF camp in Khajuri Khas, northeast Delhi, an official reported on Monday.
The young victim went missing on October 3 from Khajuri Chowk, prompting his parents to file a missing person complaint. Police subsequently registered a kidnapping case and formed multiple teams to locate the child.
The boy's body was discovered on October 4 in a wooded area near the CRPF camp. Following the find, police examined CCTV footage, questioned local residents, and conducted extensive searches in nearby shelters and obscure areas. Shaka, who confessed to the crime, reportedly had an altercation with the child's parents before committing the heinous act. Further investigations are ongoing.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- child
- murder
- CRPF camp
- arrest
- Shaka
- Khajuri Khas
- vagabond
- investigation
- kidnapping
ALSO READ
Kashmiri Doctor Arrested: Cache of Arms and Explosive Materials Seized
Doctor's Arrest Unveils Terror Plot Across Regions
J-K police arrest Lucknow woman doctor for role in terror module, AK-47 recovered from her car: officials.
Seven accused arrested, arms and ammunition, including 2,900 kgs of IED making material, recovered: J-K Police on terror module.
Thief Tracked by iPod: High-Tech Police Work Leads to Arrest in SUV Theft Case