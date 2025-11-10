Left Menu

Gujarat Police on High Alert After Delhi Car Explosion

Gujarat police have increased vigilance following a car explosion in Delhi that resulted in eight fatalities. The state's police units have been instructed to remain alert, increase patrolling, and enhance security at vital installations to prevent any similar incidents.

Updated: 10-11-2025 21:39 IST
In light of a devastating car explosion in Delhi, Gujarat police units have been advised to heighten their alertness and boost patrolling efforts as a precautionary measure, according to officials.

Gujarat Director General of Police Vikas Sahay emphasized the need for vigilance, directing increased patrolling across regions. Security measures are being intensified at critical locations.

The explosion near Delhi's Red Fort metro station resulted in eight deaths and multiple injuries, leading to heightened security and investigative measures by NSG and NIA experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

