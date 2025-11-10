Gujarat Police on High Alert After Delhi Car Explosion

In light of a devastating car explosion in Delhi, Gujarat police units have been advised to heighten their alertness and boost patrolling efforts as a precautionary measure, according to officials.

Gujarat Director General of Police Vikas Sahay emphasized the need for vigilance, directing increased patrolling across regions. Security measures are being intensified at critical locations.

The explosion near Delhi's Red Fort metro station resulted in eight deaths and multiple injuries, leading to heightened security and investigative measures by NSG and NIA experts.

