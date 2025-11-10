Left Menu

Belgium Enlists Foreign Forces to Tackle Drone Intrusions Amid Speculated Russian Interference

Belgium has turned to foreign military forces to address drone incursions around its airports and critical sites, amidst suspicions of Russian involvement. These incidents have disrupted operations extensively. The government is allocating funds for drone detection systems, although definite connections to Russia remain unproven.

Belgium is collaborating with foreign armed forces to address a series of drone intrusions disrupting its major airports and strategic facilities, amid suspicions of Russian involvement. Although officials have not conclusively linked the incidents to Russia, they describe the disturbances as having Russian characteristics.

These drone sightings led to Brussels Airport, the busiest in Belgium, closing for several hours, causing significant disruptions at Liege airport and an airbase. Belgium's Defense Minister Theo Francken acknowledged the assumptions of Russian interference but admitted a lack of concrete evidence. The heightened alert is partially attributed to the frozen Russian assets in Brussels.

In response, foreign expert teams from France, Germany, and the UK have been deployed with equipment capable of disabling drone operations. Belgium is set to invest 50 million euros in anti-drone technology as investigations continue, yet the timeline for this system's deployment remains undecided.

