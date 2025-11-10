Left Menu

Tragedy at the Red Fort: A High-Intensity Blast Shakes Delhi

A high-intensity blast near Delhi's Red Fort left eight dead and several injured. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his deep anguish and offered condolences to the victims’ families. The explosion occurred at a traffic signal, devastating several cars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A high-intensity explosion near New Delhi's iconic Red Fort has resulted in the tragic loss of eight lives, leaving several others injured. The blast, which erupted near a traffic signal by the Red Fort metro station, has sparked a wave of condolences and concern across the nation.

Among those expressing sorrow is Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. In a heartfelt message, he extended his condolences to the victims' families and wished for the swift recovery of the injured. Sarma's sentiments echoed the nation's grief over this unexpected calamity.

Officials have confirmed that the explosion gutted several vehicles, highlighting the severity of the incident. As investigations continue, the focus remains on supporting affected families and preventing future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

