Tragedy at the Red Fort: A High-Intensity Blast Shakes Delhi

A high-intensity explosion near New Delhi's iconic Red Fort has resulted in the tragic loss of eight lives, leaving several others injured. The blast, which erupted near a traffic signal by the Red Fort metro station, has sparked a wave of condolences and concern across the nation.

Among those expressing sorrow is Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. In a heartfelt message, he extended his condolences to the victims' families and wished for the swift recovery of the injured. Sarma's sentiments echoed the nation's grief over this unexpected calamity.

Officials have confirmed that the explosion gutted several vehicles, highlighting the severity of the incident. As investigations continue, the focus remains on supporting affected families and preventing future tragedies.

