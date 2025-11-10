Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Police Act Against Bail Misuse in UAPA Cases

In a decisive move, Jammu and Kashmir Police have initiated legal proceedings to cancel the bail of over 30 individuals accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. This action targets dismantling the terror ecosystem in the valley, with police closely monitoring and documenting violations of bail conditions.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have commenced legal proceedings to revoke the bail of more than 30 individuals facing trial under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. This move is part of a larger effort to dismantle the valley's terror ecosystem.

According to a police spokesperson, the legal proceedings are underway in Shopian, Anantnag, and Baramulla districts. The decision follows findings that many bailed individuals were breaching bail conditions and re-engaging in activities that threaten public order and security.

Through meticulous surveillance and reviews of UAPA cases, these violations were documented. The police emphasized that legal action would prevent misuse of bail provisions to jeopardize national security. This unwavering stance aims to thwart any revival or empowerment of terrorist networks in the region.

