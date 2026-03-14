Court Grants Interim Bail in 'Shirtless' Protest Saga
A Delhi court granted interim bail to Rajeev Kumar, accused in the 'shirtless' protest case at the AI Summit. Despite allegations of conspiracy, Kumar, a media consultant with clean antecedents, agreed to cooperate with the investigation and join the probe as directed.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development, a Delhi court has extended interim bail until March 28 for Rajeev Kumar, implicated in the 'shirtless' protest case. The decision was made by Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal during a hearing of Kumar's anticipatory bail plea.
Kumar, labeled as part of a 'premeditated conspiracy', allegedly recorded the AI Summit protest on his mobile device. Counsel Nagendra Kumar and Amrish Ranjan Pandey represented Kumar, asserting his independent registration for the summit and his willingness to cooperate.
The protest saw Indian Youth Congress members displaying slogans on T-shirts at the AI summit, creating a stir at the venue. Despite the serious charges, Kumar's readiness to assist in ongoing investigations swayed the court's judgement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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