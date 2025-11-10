Left Menu

Palaniswami Urges Vigilance After Red Fort Tragedy

Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the Red Fort explosion, lauding security forces for their swift action. He urged the Tamil Nadu government to be on high alert and implement strong security measures, especially in coastal areas, to protect public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:13 IST
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed deep sorrow following a tragic explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, which resulted in a significant loss of life.

In a social media statement, he offered condolences to affected families and applauded the security forces' rapid response in Faridabad, highlighting the importance of remaining vigilant.

Palaniswami called for heightened alert and rigorous security measures across Tamil Nadu, emphasizing the need for special attention to coastal regions due to their vulnerability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

