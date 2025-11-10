Palaniswami Urges Vigilance After Red Fort Tragedy

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed deep sorrow following a tragic explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, which resulted in a significant loss of life.

In a social media statement, he offered condolences to affected families and applauded the security forces' rapid response in Faridabad, highlighting the importance of remaining vigilant.

Palaniswami called for heightened alert and rigorous security measures across Tamil Nadu, emphasizing the need for special attention to coastal regions due to their vulnerability.

(With inputs from agencies.)