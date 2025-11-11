Left Menu

Gaza's Future at a Crossroads: Division or Unity?

The potential division of Gaza into zones controlled by Israel and Hamas is becoming more probable, as efforts to advance Trump's peace plan falter. Despite discussions, disagreements over disarmament, transitional governance, and international involvement persist, potentially leading to long-term separation and further humanitarian issues in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The potential for Gaza to be divided into territories governed separately by Israel and Hamas is growing, with current diplomatic efforts stumbling at key hurdles. According to multiple sources, the failure to progress past the ceasefire in U.S. President Donald Trump's peace initiative signals a prolonged partition.

Six European officials informed Reuters that reconstruction might only proceed in areas under Israeli control, which presently encompasses over half of Gaza, including most of its farmland and sections of Gaza City. Meanwhile, Gaza's remaining two million inhabitants live amid the wreckage of their homes under Hamas control. A peace plan's next stage promises further Israeli withdrawal and a transitional governance setup, but lacks concrete timelines and procedures.

Diplomatic inertia and the reluctance to deploy a multinational security force leave the 'yellow line' as a possible unofficial boundary. Officials warn that this scenario threatens Palestinians' dreams of nationhood and adds to their immediate hardships. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis deepens as the divided governance stifles reconstruction and reconciliatory efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

