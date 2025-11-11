Devastation in Odesa: Russian Drone Strikes Hit Energy and Transport Infrastructure
A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa region damaged crucial energy and transport infrastructure, injuring one person. Fires erupted at multiple energy facilities, and a Ukrainian Railways depot was harmed. Critical infrastructure now relies on generators, with emergency centers operational, according to Governor Oleh Kiper.
In a devastating offensive, Russian drones have targeted Ukraine's Odesa region, inflicting significant damage on energy and transport infrastructures.
The recent assault has injured one individual, ignited fires at various power facilities, and compromised a Ukrainian Railways depot, authorities confirmed.
Regional Governor Oleh Kiper announced that the critical infrastructure is currently operating on generators, with emergency centers established to cope with the crisis.
