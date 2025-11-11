Left Menu

Tragic Discovery in Mahoba: Three Sisters Found in Well

In Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, the bodies of three young sisters were found in a well. Police believe they may have fallen in while playing. An investigation is ongoing to uncover more details. Authorities, including the Superintendent of Police, have visited the scene for further assessment.

In a heart-wrenching incident in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, authorities recovered the bodies of three young sisters from a well. The police suspect they may have accidentally fallen while playing.

The victims, Ruchi (7), Pushpa (5), and Diksha (3), were residents of Aari village and had been reported missing since Monday evening. Tragically, their bodies were discovered later that night.

Speaking on the incident, Station House Officer Ajner police station Satyapal Singh Yadav indicated that an initial investigation points towards an accidental fall. Key officials, including Superintendent of Police Prabal Pratap Singh and Additional Superintendent Vandana Singh, conducted an on-site assessment, as inquiries continue to find definitive answers.

