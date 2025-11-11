Tragic Discovery in Mahoba: Three Sisters Found in Well

In a heart-wrenching incident in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, authorities recovered the bodies of three young sisters from a well. The police suspect they may have accidentally fallen while playing.

The victims, Ruchi (7), Pushpa (5), and Diksha (3), were residents of Aari village and had been reported missing since Monday evening. Tragically, their bodies were discovered later that night.

Speaking on the incident, Station House Officer Ajner police station Satyapal Singh Yadav indicated that an initial investigation points towards an accidental fall. Key officials, including Superintendent of Police Prabal Pratap Singh and Additional Superintendent Vandana Singh, conducted an on-site assessment, as inquiries continue to find definitive answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)