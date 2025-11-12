Left Menu

Doctor's Colleague Arrest Raises Questions in Saharanpur

Dr. Babar, a physician at Famous Medicare Hospital, refutes detention rumors following the arrest of Dr. Adil Ahmad, accused of terror links. While assisting investigators, Dr. Babar clarifies that Adil was professional, known since March, and uninvolved in terrorism, despite recent accusations.

Updated: 12-11-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Saharanpur, Dr. Babar, a respected physician at Famous Medicare Hospital, has publicly refuted rumors about his alleged detention linked to the arrest of his colleague, Dr. Adil Ahmad. Dr. Ahmad is currently facing allegations of involvement with the banned terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Continuing his duties at the hospital, Dr. Babar insists on his full cooperation with investigative authorities. He urges the public to dismiss any false claims circulating about his involvement. Dr. Babar emphasizes his professional relationship with Dr. Ahmad, whom he only met after the latter joined the hospital in March this year.

Despite the shock over Dr. Ahmad's alleged activities, Dr. Babar describes him as a competent professional and expresses regret over educated individuals engaging in such acts. The situation has drawn significant attention in light of other recent terror-related arrests in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

