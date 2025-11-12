Crackdown on Illegal Arms Supply: Arrest in Rohini

A dramatic arrest by Delhi Police has unmasked a key supplier in an illegal arms supply chain targeting Delhi-NCR criminals. The suspect, 27-year-old Gaurav Kumar, was apprehended in Rohini.

Kumar was caught with a backpack containing 14 illegal firearms, including semi-automatic pistols, and 56 live cartridges. Authorities confirmed the arrest and the chilling discovery.

This operation revealed Kumar's long-standing involvement with a Madhya Pradesh supplier, having equipped organized crime syndicates for months. Investigations are actively progressing to identify additional perpetrators linked to the network.

