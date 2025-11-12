Crackdown on Illegal Arms Supply: Arrest in Rohini
The Delhi Police arrested a 27-year-old man, Gaurav Kumar, for supplying illegal firearms from Madhya Pradesh to Delhi-NCR criminals. Police seized 14 firearms and ammunition from him in Rohini. He confessed to sourcing weapons from Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, for months. Investigations continue.
A dramatic arrest by Delhi Police has unmasked a key supplier in an illegal arms supply chain targeting Delhi-NCR criminals. The suspect, 27-year-old Gaurav Kumar, was apprehended in Rohini.
Kumar was caught with a backpack containing 14 illegal firearms, including semi-automatic pistols, and 56 live cartridges. Authorities confirmed the arrest and the chilling discovery.
This operation revealed Kumar's long-standing involvement with a Madhya Pradesh supplier, having equipped organized crime syndicates for months. Investigations are actively progressing to identify additional perpetrators linked to the network.
