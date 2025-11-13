India Champions Maritime Security at G7 Summit
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar advocated for stronger Indo-Pacific cooperation and maritime security at the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Canada. He highlighted India's initiatives for port-led development and resilient trade corridors, emphasizing international collaboration to combat threats like piracy and boost global maritime infrastructure.
- Country:
- Canada
At the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Canada, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar outlined India's vision for a secure maritime domain. Emphasizing the country's MAHASAGAR outlook, he underscored the necessity of Indo-Pacific cooperation and port-led development initiatives to bolster global trade stability.
Jaishankar stressed the importance of 'trusted and diversified maritime links,' focusing on India's efforts to enhance shipping infrastructure. He highlighted New Delhi's role as a key responder in the maritime domain, advocating for joint exercises and logistics agreements to strengthen humanitarian assistance and disaster relief partnerships.
Addressing maritime threats like piracy and illegal fishing, Jaishankar called for international collaboration to safeguard critical maritime infrastructure. He also reaffirmed India's commitment to upholding UNCLOS in maintaining a rules-based maritime order, crucial for both national and international prosperity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- G7
- India
- maritime
- security
- Jaishankar
- Indo-Pacific
- trade
- ports
- UNCLOS
- cooperation
ALSO READ
US-India Trade Relations: Bridging Tariff Gaps Amid Global Challenges
Trump's Trade Talks: Shifting Tides in Food Tariffs
Empowering Exports: India's Bold Step Amidst Trade Challenges
Antwerp's Underworld: The Shadowy Network Fueling Europe's Illicit Jewel Trade
India's Bold Move: $5.1 Billion Boost to Combat Trade Challenges