India Champions Maritime Security at G7 Summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar advocated for stronger Indo-Pacific cooperation and maritime security at the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Canada. He highlighted India's initiatives for port-led development and resilient trade corridors, emphasizing international collaboration to combat threats like piracy and boost global maritime infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 13-11-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 00:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

At the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Canada, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar outlined India's vision for a secure maritime domain. Emphasizing the country's MAHASAGAR outlook, he underscored the necessity of Indo-Pacific cooperation and port-led development initiatives to bolster global trade stability.

Jaishankar stressed the importance of 'trusted and diversified maritime links,' focusing on India's efforts to enhance shipping infrastructure. He highlighted New Delhi's role as a key responder in the maritime domain, advocating for joint exercises and logistics agreements to strengthen humanitarian assistance and disaster relief partnerships.

Addressing maritime threats like piracy and illegal fishing, Jaishankar called for international collaboration to safeguard critical maritime infrastructure. He also reaffirmed India's commitment to upholding UNCLOS in maintaining a rules-based maritime order, crucial for both national and international prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

