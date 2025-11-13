Left Menu

Red Fort Blast: DNA Evidence Links Dr Umar Nabi to Explosive Vehicle

DNA evidence confirms that Dr Umar Nabi was driving the car involved in the Red Fort explosion. His connection to a terror module, linked with Jaish-e-Mohammed, led to a significant investigation. Eight arrests have been made, and large quantities of explosive materials were seized following the blast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 08:11 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 08:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

DNA analysis has confirmed that Dr Umar Nabi was operating the vehicle that detonated near the Red Fort earlier this week, police sources revealed on Thursday.

The analysis involved comparing DNA samples from Umar's mother with remains gathered from the explosion site, definitively linking him to the car explosion.

This development follows the dismantling of a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, resulting in eight arrests and the seizure of 3,000 kilograms of explosive materials across several Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

