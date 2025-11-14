Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Drug Bust: Rs 1.17 Crore Seized

Two siblings were arrested in Navi Mumbai with drugs valued at Rs 1.17 crore. The operation, led by Navi Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell, uncovered heroin and opium in their possession. Authorities are continuing investigations into the broader drug network involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:35 IST
In Navi Mumbai, authorities have arrested two siblings allegedly involved in a significant drug operation. The arrest took place on Friday, with the drugs estimated at a staggering Rs 1.17 crore.

Navjotsingh Kulmitsingh Randhawa, alias Vicky, aged 34, and his brother Gurjotsingh Kulmitsingh Randhawa, alias Sunny, aged 32, were detained by the Navi Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell. This operation was conducted under the leadership of Senior Inspector Sandeep Nigade from a flat located in Taloja.

The police seized 158 grams of heroin, valued at Rs 1,16,19,000, and 40 grams of opium, worth Rs 1,00,500. The total value of the confiscated drugs reached Rs 1,17,19,500. Investigations into the extensive network and distribution channels of the drug racket are actively pursuing further leads, as stated by Inspector Nigade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

