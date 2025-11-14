Left Menu

High Stakes at Sabarimala: Unveiling the Gold Theft Enigma

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeks documents from the Kerala High Court to probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The focus is on the Sabarimala gold theft incidents, amid issues with jurisdiction and anticipatory bail pleas.

Updated: 14-11-2025 19:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Kerala High Court, requesting documents related to two Special Investigation Team (SIT) cases tied to the Sabarimala gold theft. The ED aims to initiate a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the agency's petition, there is substantial evidence suggesting that valuable temple assets were illegally redirected for personal gain, thereby constituting proceeds of crime as defined by the PMLA. Despite requesting FIRs and First Information Statements from the Ranni Magistrate Court, the ED's request was denied due to the investigation's sensitive nature.

Meanwhile, former Travancore Devaswom Board secretary, S Jayashree, has sought anticipatory bail from the High Court in connection with the missing gold, fearing arrest. Her plea comes after being denied bail by the Pathanamthitta District Court due to perceived non-involvement and health issues. Both petitions are scheduled for hearings next week.

