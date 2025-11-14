Left Menu

Tragic Pursuit of Salvation: Mother Arrested for Killing Sons in Gujarat

A tragic incident occurred in Navsari, Gujarat, where Sunita Sharma was arrested for allegedly killing her two minor sons to achieve ancestral salvation. She also attempted to kill her father-in-law, who escaped. Neighbors alerted the police, leading to her arrest at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:06 IST
Tragic Pursuit of Salvation: Mother Arrested for Killing Sons in Gujarat
incident
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing event that has shocked the community, Sunita Sharma faces charges for the alleged murder of her two minor sons in Navsari district, Gujarat. The incident reportedly stemmed from her belief in achieving 'salvation of her ancestors.'

Sharma, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was residing with her family in Bilimora town. Her husband, Shivkant, was receiving treatment for typhoid in a local hospital. Police said that on the fateful night, Sharma strangled her sons while praying to a deity.

She also attempted to eliminate her father-in-law, who narrowly escaped to seek help. Police had to forcibly enter the home, where they found Sharma next to her deceased children. Sharma now remains in custody as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania Takes Diplomatic Stand Against Russian Airspace Breach

Romania Takes Diplomatic Stand Against Russian Airspace Breach

 Romania
2
Nirmala Sitharaman Boosts Financial Inclusion with New Bank Branches in Northeast

Nirmala Sitharaman Boosts Financial Inclusion with New Bank Branches in Nort...

 India
3
Unveiling the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025

Unveiling the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025

 India
4
Justice Served: 25 Convicted in Decades-Old Cow Slaughter Case

Justice Served: 25 Convicted in Decades-Old Cow Slaughter Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025