Tragic Pursuit of Salvation: Mother Arrested for Killing Sons in Gujarat
A tragic incident occurred in Navsari, Gujarat, where Sunita Sharma was arrested for allegedly killing her two minor sons to achieve ancestral salvation. She also attempted to kill her father-in-law, who escaped. Neighbors alerted the police, leading to her arrest at the scene.
In a harrowing event that has shocked the community, Sunita Sharma faces charges for the alleged murder of her two minor sons in Navsari district, Gujarat. The incident reportedly stemmed from her belief in achieving 'salvation of her ancestors.'
Sharma, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was residing with her family in Bilimora town. Her husband, Shivkant, was receiving treatment for typhoid in a local hospital. Police said that on the fateful night, Sharma strangled her sons while praying to a deity.
She also attempted to eliminate her father-in-law, who narrowly escaped to seek help. Police had to forcibly enter the home, where they found Sharma next to her deceased children. Sharma now remains in custody as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
