Operation Southern Spear: Unveiling U.S. Military Maneuvers in Southern Waters

The U.S. military has conducted its 20th strike against a boat allegedly used for drug trafficking in the Caribbean Sea, resulting in four fatalities, according to a Pentagon official. This aggressive move is part of the Trump administration's expanded campaign in South American waters.

On Monday, the same day Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced twin strikes from Sunday, the U.S. military showed its growing presence with the anticipated arrival of the USS Gerald R. Ford. This builds on Operation Southern Spear's resolve, highlighting a larger strategic military footprint soon to encompass a dozen Navy ships and 12,000 personnel.

While the official stance cites drug flow prevention into the U.S., some suggest the operation serves as a pressure tactic against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Disagreements abound over potential land bombardment strategies. Concurrently, U.S. legislative dynamics question the lack of evidence and legal basis for these aggressive actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)