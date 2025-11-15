Mother and Boyfriend Arrested for Assaulting Child in Kaloor

A 37-year-old woman and her boyfriend were arrested in Kaloor for allegedly assaulting her 12-year-old son, following a dispute over sleeping arrangements, police reported on Saturday.

The woman, who works for a central government firm and is separated from her husband, resided with her son in an apartment where her boyfriend, Siddharth Rajeev, had recently moved in. According to police, the incident occurred when the boy refused to switch bedrooms, leading Rajeev to allegedly assault him, while the mother also caused injuries.

The incident came to light after the child was taken to the hospital by his father. The authorities registered a case based on the boy's statement, charging the couple under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Both were arrested, produced in court, and remanded in judicial custody.

