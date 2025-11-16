In a notable announcement, Iran's foreign minister declared the country's halt on uranium enrichment operations, signaling a potential openness to negotiate over its controversial nuclear program with Western powers. This development comes in the wake of attacks by Israel and a past unilateral US withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear agreement.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized Iran's right to use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, despite threats and pressure. He reaffirmed the country's stance of not engaging in undeclared nuclear activities, highlighting the devastation caused by recent site bombings.

During a summit with global media, Iran pressed for recognition of its nuclear rights and accused US demands as being excessive. This comes amid ongoing international tension and societal challenges within Iran, including economic pressures and public discontent.

