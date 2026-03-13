Temporary Sanctions Waivers: A Balancing Act Amid Global Tensions
The United States has granted temporary waivers on sanctions for certain Russian oil products to control rising prices. However, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that the G7, along with Europe and France, maintains its stance against lifting sanctions, despite the United States' allowances sparking mixed reactions internationally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:46 IST
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- France
Amid global tension over ongoing conflicts, France's President Emmanuel Macron stressed that recent U.S. waivers on Russian oil sanctions are temporary and aimed to manage soaring oil prices.
During a press conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Macron clarified that the G7's position remains firm about maintaining sanctions against Russia, stating, 'The current situation in no way justifies lifting these sanctions.'
The U.S. has permitted a 30-day window for nations to purchase stranded Russian oil products, a move receiving approval from Moscow but raising eyebrows among European nations like Germany.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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