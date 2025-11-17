BJP's Signature Drive to Safeguard Sabarimala Gains Momentum
The BJP in Kerala initiated a campaign to gather one crore signatures from Ayyappa devotees, urging Prime Minister Modi's intervention in the Sabarimala gold loss issue. The effort highlights alleged irregularities and demands a CAG audit, aiming to bring national attention to the controversy.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala has embarked on a significant campaign, aiming to collect one crore signatures from Ayyappa devotees, seeking the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ongoing Sabarimala gold loss controversy.
This initiative, which began on the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrischikam, coincides with the start of the annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala. BJP state general secretary S Suresh emphasized that the collected signatures would be presented to the Prime Minister, spotlighting issues and ensuring justice for those involved.
Accusing the successive LDF and UDF governments of attempting to undermine the sacred Sabarimala shrine, the BJP is mobilizing support across South India. State leaders, including Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, are demanding a comprehensive audit of the Travancore Devaswom Board, urging a broader national focus on this matter.
