BJP's Signature Drive to Safeguard Sabarimala Gains Momentum

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala has embarked on a significant campaign, aiming to collect one crore signatures from Ayyappa devotees, seeking the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ongoing Sabarimala gold loss controversy.

This initiative, which began on the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrischikam, coincides with the start of the annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala. BJP state general secretary S Suresh emphasized that the collected signatures would be presented to the Prime Minister, spotlighting issues and ensuring justice for those involved.

Accusing the successive LDF and UDF governments of attempting to undermine the sacred Sabarimala shrine, the BJP is mobilizing support across South India. State leaders, including Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, are demanding a comprehensive audit of the Travancore Devaswom Board, urging a broader national focus on this matter.

