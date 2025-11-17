Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Gunmen Abduct 25 Schoolgirls in Nigeria

In Nigeria's Kebbi State, gunmen attacked a government girls' boarding school, killing the vice principal and abducting 25 female students. The violence marks another mass kidnapping in Nigeria's northwest, where armed gangs seek ransom. Security forces are engaged in a search-and-rescue operation to recover the abducted students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:46 IST
Tragedy Strikes Again: Gunmen Abduct 25 Schoolgirls in Nigeria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An early morning assault on a government girls' boarding school in Nigeria's Kebbi State resulted in the tragic death of the vice principal and the abduction of 25 female students, police have reported. The assailants, reportedly armed and coordinated, invaded Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga town at around 4 a.m. local time. A gunfight ensued with police officers before the attackers gained access by scaling the perimeter fence to seize the students, according to police spokesperson Nafiu Abubakar Kotarkoshi.

Vice Principal Hassan Yakubu Makuku was fatally shot in his efforts to fend off the attackers, while another staff member was injured by gunfire, Kotarkoshi noted. In response to the attack, police, soldiers, and local vigilantes have launched a search-and-rescue mission, scouring potential escape routes and nearby forests for the missing students.

This abduction, one of many in northwest Nigeria, highlights the security challenges the region faces from armed gangs. Such kidnappings, often motivated by ransom demands, persist despite governmental promises to bolster security measures. This latest incident echoes the harrowing 2014 kidnapping by Boko Haram of 270 schoolgirls from Chibok, a crime that shocked the world and remains partially unresolved as some of the victims have never been found.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Political Showdown: MCD Bypolls and the Battle Over Garbage

Delhi's Political Showdown: MCD Bypolls and the Battle Over Garbage

 India
2
Germany Resumes Arms Sales to Israel Amid Ceasefire in Gaza

Germany Resumes Arms Sales to Israel Amid Ceasefire in Gaza

 Global
3
AJEYA WARRIOR-25 Commences: Enhancing Indo-UK Military Relations

AJEYA WARRIOR-25 Commences: Enhancing Indo-UK Military Relations

 India
4
Thrilling Victory for TSI Racing at Robusta Rally 2025

Thrilling Victory for TSI Racing at Robusta Rally 2025

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025