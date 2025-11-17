Assam Police's Double Strike: Morphine & Heroin Haul
In Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police arrested a suspected drug peddler and seized contraband worth over Rs 11 crore. The operation led to the recovery of 1.959 kg of morphine and 414 g of heroin. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the police effort on social media.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Assam's Karbi Anglong district apprehended a suspected drug peddler, confiscating contraband valued at over Rs 11 crore in dual operations.
During the first operation, 1.959 kg of morphine was seized at Dillai Tiniali, leading to the arrest of one suspect.
A second operation at Lahorijan Naka Point led to the recovery of 414 g of heroin. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the effectiveness of the police force on social media.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- drug bust
- morphine
- heroin
- Karbi Anglong
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
- police
- contraband
- seizure
- arrested
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cardamom Heist Busted: Delhi Police Recovers Rs 3 Crore Consignment
Daring Escape: Kidnapping Suspect Flees Police Custody
Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested for CSAM Offenses
Delhi Police Crackdown on Drug Trafficking Unveils Elderly Involvement
Accountability Demanded Amid Nowgam Police Station Blast Investigation