Assam Police's Double Strike: Morphine & Heroin Haul

Authorities in Assam's Karbi Anglong district apprehended a suspected drug peddler, confiscating contraband valued at over Rs 11 crore in dual operations.

During the first operation, 1.959 kg of morphine was seized at Dillai Tiniali, leading to the arrest of one suspect.

A second operation at Lahorijan Naka Point led to the recovery of 414 g of heroin. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the effectiveness of the police force on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)