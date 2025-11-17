Left Menu

UN Debates Stabilization Plan Amid Gaza Tensions

The UN Security Council is set to vote on a U.S.-drafted resolution supporting President Trump's peace plan for Gaza, endorsing a transitional authority and international stabilization force. The resolution aims to demilitarize Gaza but faces opposition, notably from Russia and Hamas, while receiving backing from the Palestinian Authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council is poised to cast a critical vote on Monday concerning a U.S.-drafted resolution aimed at bolstering President Donald Trump's peace initiative for Gaza. This resolution seeks to establish an international stabilization force and transitional authority to oversee the enclave's reconstruction and economic recovery.

Israel and the militant group Hamas previously agreed to a ceasefire as part of Trump's 20-point Gaza plan, which also includes a hostage-release deal. The resolution's purpose is to render the transitional governance body legitimate and assure countries contemplating troop deployments in Gaza. However, Russia has submitted a competing resolution that challenges this initiative, introducing potential hurdles.

The Palestinian Authority has expressed support for the U.S.-drafted resolution, enhancing its likelihood of passing despite Russia's potential veto. Nevertheless, reservations persist, especially from Israel. The resolution's recognition of potential Palestinian statehood remains contentious, whereas Hamas has denounced the move as a dangerous step toward foreign control over Gaza.

