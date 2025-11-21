Left Menu

Venezuela approves 15-year extension of Russia-linked oil joint ventures

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 21-11-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 00:07 IST
Venezuela's National Assembly on Thursday approved a 15-year extension of the joint ventures between state company PDVSA and a unit of Russia's Roszarubezhneft that operate the Boqueron and Perija oilfields in the country's western region, according to a session broadcast on TV.

