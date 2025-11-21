Venezuela approves 15-year extension of Russia-linked oil joint ventures
Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 21-11-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 00:07 IST
- Country:
- Venezuela
Venezuela's National Assembly on Thursday approved a 15-year extension of the joint ventures between state company PDVSA and a unit of Russia's Roszarubezhneft that operate the Boqueron and Perija oilfields in the country's western region, according to a session broadcast on TV.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian hacking suspect wanted by FBI arrested on Thai resort island
Trump plan to end Ukraine war would cede territory to Russia
UPDATE 3-Russian forces take Ukraine's Kupiansk, top military official says, Ukraine denies it
Money laundering networks lead from Britain to Russia, UK says
US draft peace proposal to end Ukraine war calls for ceding land to Russia and limiting size of Ukraine military, reports AP.