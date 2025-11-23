Knife Attack Leads to Dramatic Standoff in Cuddalore
Naveen, a 24-year-old man from Cuddalore district, was shot in the knee by police after attempting to escape custody. He allegedly injured a constable with a knife during the incident. Both were admitted to a hospital. Naveen had previously evaded police after a ganja bust.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuddalore | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:48 IST
- Country:
- India
A dramatic police encounter unfolded in Cuddalore district as a 24-year-old accused drug peddler was shot in the knee while attempting a daring escape, local law enforcement reported Sunday.
Police identified the suspect as Naveen, a Vallumpadugai resident, who allegedly slashed a constable, Iyyappan, with a knife in a tense confrontation. Both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Naveen had previously evaded arrest on November 22 when police intervened during a sale of ganja in Sivapuri. During the latest attempt to recover the weapon used in that incident, police shot Naveen to prevent another escape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- knife attack
- Cuddalore
- gara bust
- drug peddling
- Naveen
- police
- escape
- shooting
- injury
- arrest
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hope Amidst Despair: Escape of 50 Abducted Nigerian Schoolchildren
Chhattisgarh Police Crackdown: Naxalites Arrested with Explosives
Escape Amidst Trauma: A Glimmer of Hope for Kidnapped Nigerian Students
Police Crack Down on Inter-State Vehicle Theft Ring
Nigerian Schoolchildren Defy Captivity: A Brave Escape