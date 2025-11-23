Left Menu

Knife Attack Leads to Dramatic Standoff in Cuddalore

Naveen, a 24-year-old man from Cuddalore district, was shot in the knee by police after attempting to escape custody. He allegedly injured a constable with a knife during the incident. Both were admitted to a hospital. Naveen had previously evaded police after a ganja bust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuddalore | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:48 IST
A dramatic police encounter unfolded in Cuddalore district as a 24-year-old accused drug peddler was shot in the knee while attempting a daring escape, local law enforcement reported Sunday.

Police identified the suspect as Naveen, a Vallumpadugai resident, who allegedly slashed a constable, Iyyappan, with a knife in a tense confrontation. Both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Naveen had previously evaded arrest on November 22 when police intervened during a sale of ganja in Sivapuri. During the latest attempt to recover the weapon used in that incident, police shot Naveen to prevent another escape.

