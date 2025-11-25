Left Menu

Amid Fragile Ceasefire: Rising Civilian Casualties in Lebanon

The U.N. human rights office reports that 127 civilians have been killed in Israeli military strikes on Lebanon since a ceasefire began nearly a year ago. The U.N. calls for investigation and adherence to the truce, warning about escalating attacks and potential for a broader offensive.

Updated: 25-11-2025 15:54 IST
Amid Fragile Ceasefire: Rising Civilian Casualties in Lebanon
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a concerning revelation, the U.N. human rights office announced on Tuesday that at least 127 civilians have been killed in Lebanon due to Israeli military strikes since a ceasefire was established nearly a year ago.

The office has called for an immediate investigation into these incidents and emphasized the urgent need for both parties to adhere strictly to the truce. "Despite the ceasefire, we are witnessing escalating attacks resulting in civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructures in Lebanon," warned Thameen Al-Kheetan, a spokesperson for the U.N. human rights office, during a briefing in Geneva.

He further disclosed that these numbers are based on the U.N.'s stringent verification methods, suggesting that actual figures could be higher.

(With inputs from agencies.)

