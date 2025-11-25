Amid Fragile Ceasefire: Rising Civilian Casualties in Lebanon

In a concerning revelation, the U.N. human rights office announced on Tuesday that at least 127 civilians have been killed in Lebanon due to Israeli military strikes since a ceasefire was established nearly a year ago.

The office has called for an immediate investigation into these incidents and emphasized the urgent need for both parties to adhere strictly to the truce. "Despite the ceasefire, we are witnessing escalating attacks resulting in civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructures in Lebanon," warned Thameen Al-Kheetan, a spokesperson for the U.N. human rights office, during a briefing in Geneva.

He further disclosed that these numbers are based on the U.N.'s stringent verification methods, suggesting that actual figures could be higher.

(With inputs from agencies.)