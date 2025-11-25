NATO Pilots Confront Russian Drone Intrusion in Romania

Romanian and German NATO fighter jets took action Tuesday against a drone intrusion penetrating into Romanian airspace near the Ukrainian border. The incident, labeled a Russian provocation by Bucharest, marks the first daylight breach and the 13th since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

According to Defence Minister Ionut Mosteanu, NATO pilots nearly shot down the drone over damage concerns. Drone fragments were recovered on Romanian soil, raising alarms over increasing provocations. During the nighttime strike on Ukrainian ports near the Romanian border, the drones intruded more than 100 kilometers inland.

Romanian and German fighter jets tracked the drones extensively before they re-entered Ukrainian airspace. Residents in the affected counties received warnings to take cover. Generals warned of escalating tensions and announced new anti-drone capabilities planned for deployment along the Danube Delta.

