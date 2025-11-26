India-US Counter-narcotics Collaboration Surges
The operational cooperation between India and the US in counter-narcotics has significantly increased over the past few years. Joint efforts have dismantled major transnational networks, and both nations continue to strengthen their collaboration through the India-US Counternarcotics Working Group, enhancing information sharing and coordinated enforcement.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the operational cooperation between India and the United States in the realm of counter-narcotics has experienced a boost in recent years, as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday.
During a weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal elaborated on the cooperation, highlighting the execution of joint operations that have led to the dismantling of substantial transnational networks. Jaiswal emphasized that this area of cooperation is promising and could witness further enhancements in the future.
Adding momentum to this partnership was the establishment of the India-US Counternarcotics Working Group in 2020. The collaboration was further cemented with its fifth meeting last October, where both parties adopted extra measures to tackle shared challenges. Preparations for the sixth meeting are underway, signaling ongoing mutual commitment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
