Tragic Blaze in Tai Po: Rising Death Toll in Hong Kong
A massive fire erupted in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong, devastating high-rise residential blocks. The tragic blaze claimed 40 lives, with 45 more individuals in critical condition as authorities worked to control the inferno.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 03:32 IST
A devastating fire tore through high-rise residential blocks in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on Wednesday, leaving a grim aftermath.
Authorities reported on Thursday that the death toll from the incident rose to 40, with 45 individuals still critically injured.
Efforts to control the blaze were challenging as firefighters struggled against the intense conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
