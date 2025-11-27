Immigration Detains White House Aide's Family Amidst Crackdown
The mother of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's nephew has been detained by U.S. immigration authorities. Bruna Caroline Ferreira, a Brazilian national, was taken into custody for overstaying a tourist visa. Despite her legal attempts for residency, her arrest reflects the broader immigration crackdown under President Trump's administration.
In a significant move highlighting President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, U.S. authorities have detained the mother of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's nephew. Bruna Caroline Ferreira, a Brazilian national, was arrested for overstaying her tourist visa in Massachusetts, near Boston, according to Homeland Security officials.
Despite governmental claims, Ferreira's attorney, Jeffrey Rubin, states she was pursuing permanent residency and was previously protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The arrest represents a part of Trump's intensified measures to augment deportations across major U.S. cities, impacting many non-criminal residents.
Reports show that most detained by ICE lack criminal convictions. The situation has prompted reactions emphasizing the personal toll on Ferreira's family, with a fundraising campaign launched for her legal aid. Her detention particularly affects her 11-year-old son, hoping for her return during the holidays.
(With inputs from agencies.)
