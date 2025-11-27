Tragedy and Negligence: Hong Kong Fire Claims 44 Lives

A devastating inferno at a Hong Kong apartment complex has claimed the lives of at least 44 people, with nearly 300 still missing. Police suggest the fire may have been caused by a negligent construction firm that used unsafe materials, raising concerns over building safety standards.

The fire erupted at the Wang Fuk Court housing complex in the Tai Po district, where over 4,600 residents reside in eight towering blocks. As firefighters battled scorching heat and thick smoke, suspicions arose over the materials used in ongoing renovation work, including foam-sealed windows that could have fueled the fire's rapid spread.

The incident has drawn parallels with the 2017 Grenfell Tower disaster in London. Amid investigations, Hong Kong police arrested three men from the construction company for alleged manslaughter, while authorities pledged to examine the broader safety implications of building practices in the city.