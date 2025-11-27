Tragedy Strikes: Police Harassment Allegations Lead to Self-Immolation

A 22-year-old mobile shop owner died following an alleged self-immolation incident stemming from accusations of police harassment, officials reported. The incident occurred on November 19, with Anas, a resident of Hasanpur Kala village, succumbing to his injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday evening.

A video that surfaced on social media purportedly showed Anas claiming he was compelled to take this drastic step due to unwarranted pressure from local law enforcement officers. This claim has sparked public outcry and led to immediate action against the officers involved.

As a result, Sub-Inspector Ram Avtar, Head Constable Bhupendra, and Constable Vikas have been suspended for alleged negligence of duty. Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar ordered the suspensions after a preliminary investigation, and further inquiries are ongoing. Anas's family is awaiting the return of his body to their home village.

(With inputs from agencies.)