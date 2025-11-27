Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Police Harassment Allegations Lead to Self-Immolation

A young mobile shop owner named Anas from Hasanpur Kala village succumbed to injuries after allegedly setting himself on fire due to police harassment. A viral video showed him blaming police personnel. Three officers have been suspended, and an investigation is ongoing. Anas's body will be returned to his village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 27-11-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 11:12 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Police Harassment Allegations Lead to Self-Immolation
Anas
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old mobile shop owner died following an alleged self-immolation incident stemming from accusations of police harassment, officials reported. The incident occurred on November 19, with Anas, a resident of Hasanpur Kala village, succumbing to his injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday evening.

A video that surfaced on social media purportedly showed Anas claiming he was compelled to take this drastic step due to unwarranted pressure from local law enforcement officers. This claim has sparked public outcry and led to immediate action against the officers involved.

As a result, Sub-Inspector Ram Avtar, Head Constable Bhupendra, and Constable Vikas have been suspended for alleged negligence of duty. Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar ordered the suspensions after a preliminary investigation, and further inquiries are ongoing. Anas's family is awaiting the return of his body to their home village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
David Beckham Champions New Age Learning in India

David Beckham Champions New Age Learning in India

 Global
2

Manishkumar Jain Takes Helm of Equirus Finance

 India
3
Masters' Union Shatters Placement Records with Unprecedented Global Offers

Masters' Union Shatters Placement Records with Unprecedented Global Offers

 United States
4
Spectacular Aces and Delays at Australian PGA Championship

Spectacular Aces and Delays at Australian PGA Championship

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025