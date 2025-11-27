Left Menu

Crackdown on Corruption: 50 Bribery Cases Expose Widespread Malfeasance

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has taken action against public servants, filing 50 bribery cases in 2025. Key arrest includes Srinivasan of Mannar Thrikkuratti Mahadeva Temple. So far, 68 individuals, including officials and middlemen, have been apprehended across various departments. Vigilance Director urges public to report corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-11-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 11:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has intensified its operations against government corruption by lodging 50 cases against public servants alleged of bribery as of 2025, officials reported on Thursday.

Among these, the noteworthy arrest of Srinivasan, linked to the Mannar Thrikkuratti Mahadeva Temple, stands out due to a trapped operation highlighting corruption in ritual facilitation.

Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham emphasized the strict surveillance of corrupt officials and encouraged the public to report bribery demands, promising rigorous action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

