Romania Boosts Defense Arsenal with French Mistral Systems
Romania's defense ministry has committed to purchasing French Mistral air defense systems in a deal worth over 626 million euros, as part of a broader procurement effort with EU states. The acquisition includes 231 Mistral MANPADS and 934 missiles, with delivery details yet to be confirmed.
Romania is set to bolster its defensive capabilities with the procurement of French Mistral air defense systems, as per an agreement with the French defense ministry valued at more than 626 million euros. This acquisition falls under a joint purchasing initiative alongside other European Union member states.
The contract includes the purchase of 231 man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) and 934 missiles, manufactured by MBDA. Additionally, the package includes training, a simulator, and logistics support, although the specific timeline for delivery remains undisclosed.
Following Romanian parliamentary approval in 2022, this move comes as a strategic enhancement of Romania's existing air defense, which currently features F-16 fighter jets and advanced surface-to-air systems. The country is also progressing towards deploying U.S. Merops anti-drone technology in response to regional threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
