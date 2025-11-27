Left Menu

Romania Boosts Defense Arsenal with French Mistral Systems

Romania's defense ministry has committed to purchasing French Mistral air defense systems in a deal worth over 626 million euros, as part of a broader procurement effort with EU states. The acquisition includes 231 Mistral MANPADS and 934 missiles, with delivery details yet to be confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 27-11-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 12:57 IST
Romania Boosts Defense Arsenal with French Mistral Systems
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romania is set to bolster its defensive capabilities with the procurement of French Mistral air defense systems, as per an agreement with the French defense ministry valued at more than 626 million euros. This acquisition falls under a joint purchasing initiative alongside other European Union member states.

The contract includes the purchase of 231 man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) and 934 missiles, manufactured by MBDA. Additionally, the package includes training, a simulator, and logistics support, although the specific timeline for delivery remains undisclosed.

Following Romanian parliamentary approval in 2022, this move comes as a strategic enhancement of Romania's existing air defense, which currently features F-16 fighter jets and advanced surface-to-air systems. The country is also progressing towards deploying U.S. Merops anti-drone technology in response to regional threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Avtovaz Gears Up: Russia's Top Carmaker Returns to Full Schedule in 2025

Avtovaz Gears Up: Russia's Top Carmaker Returns to Full Schedule in 2025

 Russia
2
Mystery in Meerut: New Life Amid Shadows of Crime

Mystery in Meerut: New Life Amid Shadows of Crime

 India
3
McLaren Revved Up for Final Showdown Despite Las Vegas Setback

McLaren Revved Up for Final Showdown Despite Las Vegas Setback

 Global
4
Life Sentences for Crimea Bridge Bombing

Life Sentences for Crimea Bridge Bombing

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025