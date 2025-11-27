Uproar Over New Labour Codes: Unorganised Workers Fight Back

The Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress has voiced fierce opposition to the new labour codes introduced by the Modi government, labeling them anti-worker. Chairman Udit Raj announced at a press conference plans for a nationwide movement to demand the immediate repeal of the contentious legislation.

Raj highlighted that the new codes—Industrial Relations Code-2020, Occupational Safety and Health Code-2020, Social Security Code-2020, and the Code on Wages, 2019—are perceived as detrimental to the rights and security of workers, particularly those unorganised. He accused the government of jeopardizing 44 crore workers by catering to corporate interests.

Critics claim the new measures weaken enforcement systems and limit the rights of gig workers, neglecting their inclusion in essential social security schemes. Raj warned that these changes could result in increased worker exploitation and serve to reinforce negative employment practices like bonded labor.

(With inputs from agencies.)