Left Menu

Uproar Over New Labour Codes: Unorganised Workers Fight Back

The Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress has opposed India's new labour codes, claiming they are anti-worker. Chairman Udit Raj announced plans for a national movement to demand the withdrawal of these codes, which are seen as benefiting corporations at the expense of labour rights and job security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:35 IST
Uproar Over New Labour Codes: Unorganised Workers Fight Back
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress has voiced fierce opposition to the new labour codes introduced by the Modi government, labeling them anti-worker. Chairman Udit Raj announced at a press conference plans for a nationwide movement to demand the immediate repeal of the contentious legislation.

Raj highlighted that the new codes—Industrial Relations Code-2020, Occupational Safety and Health Code-2020, Social Security Code-2020, and the Code on Wages, 2019—are perceived as detrimental to the rights and security of workers, particularly those unorganised. He accused the government of jeopardizing 44 crore workers by catering to corporate interests.

Critics claim the new measures weaken enforcement systems and limit the rights of gig workers, neglecting their inclusion in essential social security schemes. Raj warned that these changes could result in increased worker exploitation and serve to reinforce negative employment practices like bonded labor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mahindra Holidays Bets Big on Luxury Hospitality with Signature Resorts

Mahindra Holidays Bets Big on Luxury Hospitality with Signature Resorts

 India
2
Southeast Asia Battling Waves: Floods, Cyclones, and Rescues

Southeast Asia Battling Waves: Floods, Cyclones, and Rescues

 Global
3
Tragic End in Delhi: A Tale of Betrayal and Murder

Tragic End in Delhi: A Tale of Betrayal and Murder

 India
4
Cadets Lead by Example: Sukhna Lake Clean-Up Drive

Cadets Lead by Example: Sukhna Lake Clean-Up Drive

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025