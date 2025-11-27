Sheikh Hasina Sentenced: Corruption Verdict Shakes Bangladesh

Sheikh Hasina, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison by a Dhaka court on charges of corruption involving land allocations. The court found Hasina guilty in three separate cases related to the Rajuk New Town Project.

Her son, Sajib Wajed Joy, and daughter, Saima Wazed Putul, were also sentenced to five years each for their involvement in the same corruption cases. All three sentences will run consecutively against Hasina, totaling 21 years.

Hasina, who fled to India amid a political upheaval, decries the charges as biased and politically motivated. Dhaka court has requested her extradition, while India considers the request seriously amidst diplomatic dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)