Sheikh Hasina Sentenced: Corruption Verdict Shakes Bangladesh
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to 21 years in prison over corruption in land allocations. Her children received five-year sentences. The charges are regarded by Hasina as politically driven. The verdict comes amidst demands for her extradition from India, where she's resided since last year.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison by a Dhaka court on charges of corruption involving land allocations. The court found Hasina guilty in three separate cases related to the Rajuk New Town Project.
Her son, Sajib Wajed Joy, and daughter, Saima Wazed Putul, were also sentenced to five years each for their involvement in the same corruption cases. All three sentences will run consecutively against Hasina, totaling 21 years.
Hasina, who fled to India amid a political upheaval, decries the charges as biased and politically motivated. Dhaka court has requested her extradition, while India considers the request seriously amidst diplomatic dialogues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
