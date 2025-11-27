Left Menu

Sheikh Hasina Sentenced: Corruption Verdict Shakes Bangladesh

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to 21 years in prison over corruption in land allocations. Her children received five-year sentences. The charges are regarded by Hasina as politically driven. The verdict comes amidst demands for her extradition from India, where she's resided since last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:11 IST
Sheikh Hasina Sentenced: Corruption Verdict Shakes Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Sheikh Hasina, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison by a Dhaka court on charges of corruption involving land allocations. The court found Hasina guilty in three separate cases related to the Rajuk New Town Project.

Her son, Sajib Wajed Joy, and daughter, Saima Wazed Putul, were also sentenced to five years each for their involvement in the same corruption cases. All three sentences will run consecutively against Hasina, totaling 21 years.

Hasina, who fled to India amid a political upheaval, decries the charges as biased and politically motivated. Dhaka court has requested her extradition, while India considers the request seriously amidst diplomatic dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

 India
2
Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

 India
3
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia and Poland Consulate Closure Standoff

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia and Poland Consulate Closure Standoff

 Global
4
Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025