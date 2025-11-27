Left Menu

International Cybercrime Ring Busted: Key Arrests Made

Two individuals linked to a cybercrime gang in Laos were arrested by Indore police. They allegedly procured over 350 SIM cards for the gang that committed cyber frauds, including 'digital arrest,' targeting worldwide victims. The gang defrauded a woman in Indore of Rs 1.60 crore through fabricated charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Indore police apprehended two individuals allegedly connected to a notorious cybercrime gang operating out of Laos. The arrests were made on Thursday, marking a major move against international cyber fraud.

According to official sources, Patras Kumar, known as Kailis, was captured at Amritsar airport in Punjab, while his co-conspirator, Saurabh Singh, alias Lucy, was detained in Vapi, Gujarat. The duo is accused of being part of a sophisticated racket specializing in digital fraud.

The gang, infamous for their 'digital arrest' modus operandi, reportedly targeted victims by posing as law enforcement officials. This tactic allowed them to defraud a 59-year-old woman from Indore of Rs 1.60 crore, authorities said. Investigations are ongoing to dismantle this international network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

