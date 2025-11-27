International Cybercrime Ring Busted: Key Arrests Made

In a significant breakthrough, Indore police apprehended two individuals allegedly connected to a notorious cybercrime gang operating out of Laos. The arrests were made on Thursday, marking a major move against international cyber fraud.

According to official sources, Patras Kumar, known as Kailis, was captured at Amritsar airport in Punjab, while his co-conspirator, Saurabh Singh, alias Lucy, was detained in Vapi, Gujarat. The duo is accused of being part of a sophisticated racket specializing in digital fraud.

The gang, infamous for their 'digital arrest' modus operandi, reportedly targeted victims by posing as law enforcement officials. This tactic allowed them to defraud a 59-year-old woman from Indore of Rs 1.60 crore, authorities said. Investigations are ongoing to dismantle this international network.

(With inputs from agencies.)